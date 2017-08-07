COLOMBO - Ravindra Jadeja claimed a five-wicket haul as India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs on day four of the second Test to clinch the series in Colombo on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Jadeja claimed the big wicket of overnight batsman Dimuth Karunaratne for 141 to end Sri Lanka's resistance and second innings on 386. The Indian bowlers completed the task in 116.5 overs to wrap up the game in the second session for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Jadeja received the man of the match award for his seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten 70-run knock in India's formidable first innings total of 622-9 declared.

Sri Lanka earlier handed India the advantage after being dismissed for 183 in their first innings, conceding a 439-run lead. The hosts fought back during their follow-on through a defiant 191-run second-wicket partnership between the left-handed Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis, who fell for 110 before stumps on day three. Indian skipper Virat Kohli kept rotating his bowlers at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground to keep the batsmen on their toes, and the strategy paid off.

"Today we said even if we don't get wickets early on we are going to enjoy these tough times as well, because they really improve you as a side," said Kohli, who became the only Indian captain to win two Test series in Sri Lanka. "Success will come your way but you need patience. Very happy that we went through the difficult phases as well and you never get complacent as a side then."

The hosts, who resumed the day on 209-2, lost two wickets in the morning session, including that of skipper Dinesh Chandimal for two. The batsman was caught at slip off Jadeja's left-arm spin. Karunaratne kept up the fight during his 69-run fifth-wicket stand with former captain Angelo Mathews, who made a gritty 36 from 66 balls before being caught behind off Jadeja.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who took five wickets in the first innings, and pacemen Hardik Pandya shared two wickets each. The Indian batsmen had set up the victory with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane hitting fine centuries. Pujara, who top-scored with 133, and Rahane, who made 132, put together a 217-run stand after the tourists elected to bat first.

"Actually we were outplayed in the first innings with the bat and ball both. Credit goes to them, they batted brilliantly in the first innings and put us under huge pressure," said Chandimal. "As a unit we fought back well and I am really happy how the boys played in the second innings. We just want to take the positives out of this game and are looking forward to next one," he added. The final Test will begin in Pallekele on August 12.

Scoreboard

INDIA 1ST INNINGS: 622-9 dec

SRI LANKA 1ST INNINGS: 183

SRI LANKA 2ND INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 209-2):

D Karunaratne c Rahane b Jadeja 141

U. Tharanga b Yadav 2

K. Mendis c Saha b Pandya 110

M. Pushpakumara b Ashwin 16

D. Chandimal c Rahane b Jadeja 2

A. Mathews c Saha b Jadeja 36

N. Dickwella c Rahane b Pandya 31

D. Perera st Saha b Jadeja 4

D. de Silva c Rahane b Jadeja 17

R. Herath not out 17

N. Pradeep c Dhawan b Ashwin 1

EXTRAS: (lb5, nb2, w2) 9

TOTAL: (all out; 116.5 overs) 386

BOWLING: Yadav 13-2-39-1, Ashwin 37.5-7-132-2, Shami 12-3-27-0, Jadeja 39-5-152-5, Pandya 15-2-31-2.

FOW: 1-7, 2-198, 3-238, 4-241, 5-310, 6-315, 7-321, 8-343, 9-384, 10-386.

TOSS: India

UMPIRES: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV UMPIRE: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

MATCH REFEREE: Richie Richardson (WIS)