COLOMBO - Ravindra Jadeja will miss India's third and final Test against Sri Lanka after being slapped Sunday with a one-match ban by ICC for dangerous play. The left-arm spinner was reprimanded for a dangerous throw in the second Test in Colombo. He was also docked half his match fee and given six demerit points by the ICC. He fell foul of the umpires after the final delivery of the 58th over when, fielding off his own bowling, Jadeja threw the ball back at batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, who had not left his crease. The ball narrowly missed him in a manner which the on-field umpires determined as "dangerous", the ICC said.