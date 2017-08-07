DUBLIN - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will keep an open mind on the Reds' participation in the transfer market, after signing off on an unbeaten pre-season with a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao. The Reds boss watched 19-year-old summer signing Dominic Solanke score again, along with 17-year-old Ben Woodburn, while Alberto Moreno impressed at full back. Klopp shelled out a club record £34 million to Roma for Mohamed Salah this summer, and £8 million for Scottish full back Andy Robertson from Hull but he's been enthused by the impressions made by those who cost little or nothing. "We've always said that until August 31 we'll run through the world with open eyes, that's clear, but it's not us alone who decides about these things. It's all about other clubs [too]," said Klopp.