NEW YORK - Ryan Lochte, the world and Olympic champion swimmer whose false story about being robbed at the Rio Olympics brought a 10-month ban, returned to the pool Saturday at the US Open meet. Two days after his 33rd birthday, Lochte finished fifth in the men's 100m backstroke, clocking 55.16sec in a final won by two-time Olympic medalist Arkady Vyatchanin of Serbia in 53.91. "It's a good starting point," said Lochte, who will race in the 200m individual medley on Sunday in the meet at Nassau County Aquatics Center in New York. "That's what I wanted to do coming into this meet. Doing that little of training, and being able to go that time ... I've still got something there." Lochte told USA Swimming that he is ready to battle back after a humiliating finish to his Brazil experience last year.