LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) claims of holding farewell events to honour legends Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan remain empty promises as Shehryar Khan has relinquished from PCB’s top spot.

Without doubt , Pakistan’s most successful captain Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan bid farewell to gentleman game in May during West Indies tour. Likewise, Shahid Afridi called an end to international career during Pakistan Super League’s second installment. After facing extreme backlash from media, PCB’s top brass mulled to hold farewell ceremony.