LOS ANGELES - England's Greg Owen surged to the top of the leaderboard on Saturday in the third round of the PGA Tour's Barracuda Championship, which uses the Modified Stableford scoring system. Owen, who is seeking his first USPGA Tour win, had a total of 37 points and leads Derek Fathauer and Stuart Appleby by five points. He could have had a bigger lead if he hadn't stumbled badly on the final hole, where his tee shot was in the rough and his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green. The double-bogey cost him three points under the points system designed to reward aggressive play. The system awards eight points for an albatross, five points for an eagle and two for a birdie. Bogeys result in a loss of one point and double bogeys or worse mean a loss of three points.