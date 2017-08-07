PR PESHAWAR - Peshawar University recorded a thrilling one-run win over Abbottabad’s Hazara University in the latest Red Bull Campus Cricket regional qualifier match played in Peshawar. Batting first, Peshawar University posted a 157-run for the loss of the five wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Ubaid scored 52 off 38 balls while Rashid added 27 off 26 balls. Haris claimed three wickets. In reply, Hazara University came agonizingly close to the target before losing the match by a solitary run on the last ball of the match. HU’s 156 run effort revolved around Asim (42) and Arsalan Ajmal (32). Wasim and Aamir took two wickets each. In another North regional qualifier, Islamabad’s Islamic University recorded four-run win over Rawalpindi’s Riphah University here at Islamia University Ground.