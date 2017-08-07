Pakistani middle order batsman Babaz Azam stated that he would be happier to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan instead of ‘Virat Kohli of Pakistan’.

While replying a fan’s question that how he would feel if recalled as Virat Kohli of Pakistan, Azam said there is no comparison between him Indian player Virat Kohli and him.

“He is a great batsman while I am just a beginner,” he mentioned.


The talented batsman interacted with his fans during an question and answer session on twitter and replied their queries. 






 