Pakistani middle order batsman Babaz Azam stated that he would be happier to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan instead of ‘Virat Kohli of Pakistan’.
While replying a fan’s question that how he would feel if recalled as Virat Kohli of Pakistan, Azam said there is no comparison between him Indian player Virat Kohli and him.
“He is a great batsman while I am just a beginner,” he mentioned.
there is no comparison. @imVkohli is a great batsman and I am just a beginner. But I would like to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan :) https://t.co/fqiF6ZKJ2J— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 6, 2017
The talented batsman interacted with his fans during an question and answer session on twitter and replied their queries.
August 6, 2017