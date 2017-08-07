Pakistani middle order batsman Babaz Azam stated that he would be happier to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan instead of ‘Virat Kohli of Pakistan’.

While replying a fan’s question that how he would feel if recalled as Virat Kohli of Pakistan, Azam said there is no comparison between him Indian player Virat Kohli and him.

“He is a great batsman while I am just a beginner,” he mentioned.

there is no comparison. @imVkohli is a great batsman and I am just a beginner. But I would like to be recalled as Babar Azam of Pakistan :) https://t.co/fqiF6ZKJ2J — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 6, 2017





The talented batsman interacted with his fans during an question and answer session on twitter and replied their queries.

food bhai lol https://t.co/UdddH3xFg7 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 6, 2017





bhai Kashmir to hamari jaan hai :) https://t.co/2k8HnSNMzV — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 6, 2017









beloved Prophet Muhammad - The orphan who adopted the world. Sal lal lahu Aayhi Wasallam :) https://t.co/Mkar16jU55 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 6, 2017







