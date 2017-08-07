WASHINGTON - Germany's Alexander Zverev dominated Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4 Saturday in a showdown of top-10 rivals to reach the ATP and WTA Citi Open final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson.

Zverev, ranked a career-best eighth this week, dropped only seven points on his serve and never faced a break point in the 63-minute affair, extending ninth-ranked Nishikori's ATP title drought to 30 events over 18 months. The 20-year-old from Hamburg will try for his fifth career title and fourth of the year Sunday against 45th-ranked Anderson, who ousted 19th-ranked American Jack Sock 6-3, 6-4 on the Washington hardcourts. "Getting the hardcourt season started with a win would be great," Zverev said.

Zverev dominated from the start, winning the first 10 points and 12 of the first 13, Nishikori netting a backhand to surrender a decisive break at love in the second game. Both men held from there, Zverev taking the first set in 28 minutes. Zverev hit a forehand winner to break for a 2-1 lead in the second set and held to the finish, claiming victory when Nishikori netted a forehand. "I played a great match," Zverev said. "I started 3-0. That helped the confidence. I played really well."

Zverev, whose fourth-round Wimbledon run was his Grand Slam best, won 31-of-33 first-serve points, all 13 in the first set, and 9-of-14 on his second serve. Zverev is 2-0 against Anderson, winning a 2015 Washington second-round match and a first-round meeting in May on his way to the Rome title, his third crown of 2017 after Montpellier and Munich. "It's going to be a tough match. Alex has had a great year," Anderson said. "For me it's really focusing on things I can do and playing the best I can."

Anderson reached his first final since winning his third career ATP title in 2015 at Winston-Salem. The lanky 31-year-old from Johannesburg also won at Delray Beach in 2012 and his hometown in 2011. Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion, last raised a trophy at Memphis in February 2016, a run that includes six finals losses. "I don't feel like last year yet, but I feel like if I keep playing my best tennis it will come back," Nishikori said.

Nishikori was also tired after two long matches that finished after midnight because of rain. "Just a bit tough this week," Nishikori said. "I had two matches finish at 2 a.m. It wasn't easy to go to sleep. "It's not the same when you go to sleep at 4 a.m. It has been a little bit crazy."

Russian seventh seed Ekaterina Makarova outlasted French fifth seed Oceane Dodin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to book a berth in Sunday's women's final against German fourth seed Julia Goerges, who dispatched compatriot Andrea Petkovic 5-7, 6-4, 7-5. Makarova, being coached by Britain's Nigel Sears, seeks her first WTA title since 2014 at Pattaya City and third overall. She won her only meeting with Goerges, who took the most recent of her two titles in 2011 at Stuttgart, in the fourth round of the 2015 Australian Open.

Keys shocks Muguruza to reach Stanford final: Madison Keys roared past top-seeded Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday to book an all-American WTA Stanford final against CoCo Vandeweghe.

Keys, the third seed, needed just 57 minutes to subdue Muguruza, who claimed the second Grand Slam title of her career when she beat Venus Williams in the final at Wimbledon. Keys ended Muguruza's nine-match winning streak, and reached her first final of 2017. She'll face fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe, who reached the final with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over CiCi Bellis. Although she was broken early in each set, Keys showed plenty of resolve in breaking back both times. She gained the decisive break in the opening set for a 5-3 lead and served out the set. She then broke Muguruza as they opened the second set with three straight service breaks, and when Keys then held she had a 3-1 lead. She broke Muguruza one more time to make it 4-1 when the Spaniard knocked a forehand into the net.

Firing on all cylinders on her own serve, Keys wouldn't face another break point, and finished off the match with a service winner. "I was really happy with how even though I got broken right off the bat in both sets I held it together and stayed composed," said Keys, who was sidelined at the start of the year by a wrist injury and has struggled to find consistency. "This whole tournament for me has made me feel so great. This whole year has been kind of rough." Vandeweghe, seeded sixth, hasn't dropped a set en route to the final.

It was the initial career meeting between the two young Americans and Vandeweghe used her experience to dominate the 65-minute contest. Vandeweghe, 25, reached the Stanford final in 2012, when she fell to Serena Williams. "I'm five years older, and hopefully I'm more mature," Vandeweghe said. "I think (I'm) a little bit of a different tennis player. You grow and evolve as a tennis player and as a person, and I think especially in the last two years, it's been kind of clicking in that regard."

Vandeweghe won eight of the first nine points to set the tone in the opening set. She lost her serve once in the first set, the first time she had been broken all week. She was the aggressor, hammering seven aces, winning 80 percent of her first serve points and breaking Bellis's serve a total of five times.