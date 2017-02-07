Pakistan sealed their seventh consecutive victory in the World Blind Twenty20 on Tuesday by defeating Bangladesh at the KSCA Ground Alur, Bangalore, India.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Pakistani openers Badar Munir and Riasat Khan hammered Bangladesh bowlers very well. Badar was declared out after scoring 93 runs off 32 balls with the help

His successor Muhammad Jamil also accelerated the score at a good pace but was caught after scoring 72 runs off 30 balls. He hit 10 fours and two sixes.

Riasat Khan was consistent at the other end and remained unbeaten on 104 runs off 52 balls. Pakistan piled up a total of 295 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of two wickets.

For Bangladesh, Faisal and Abdullah Zobair claimed a wicket a piece.

In reply, Bangladesh made just 144 runs at the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs. Abdul Malik was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with 61 runs.

Israr Hassan, Riasat Khan, Badar Munir and Idrees Salem claimed one wicket each for Pakistan. Riasat Khan of Pakistan was declared Man of the Match.

Pakistan will play their next League match against West Indies on Wednesday in Bangalore.