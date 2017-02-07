‘Disappointed’ Waseem rated 4th in WBC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani boxer M Waseem has been rated fourth in the flyweight category of the World Boxing Council (WBC). Waseem, who successfully defended his WBC silver flyweight title after defeating Giemel Magramo of the Philippines in November last year, has so far remained unbeatable. He said he was proud for being rated fourth in the WBC. "But I am disappointed as I have not yet been received the Rs 30 million grant approved by the government.” He said he made utmost efforts to know about the status of the announced grant from the IPC ministry and the PSB, but failed all the times. Waseem said he wanted to continue his winning streak for Pakistan in future. "I am looking for more wins in future and to bring more laurels for my country. But I need financial support."–Staff Reporter

National Junior Tennis begins today

LAHORE – The 1st Aitcheson National Junior Ranking Tennis Championship 2017 will begin today (Tuesday) here at the Aitcheson College tennis courts. "Altogether, 120 players drawn from different parts of the country and will contest in under 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 singles and girls U-18 and boys doubles competition,” Punjab Lawn Tennis Association secretary Rashid Malik said here on Monday. He said the event would help in unearthing new tennis talent. "The PLTA is striving hard for the cause of tennis in the province and tennis events both at senior and junior level are being organised as part of development plan," he added. He said Aitcheson College has sponsored the five-day event and it was good to see that tennis courts had also been restored in this famous educational institution.–Staff Reporter

Kraft lands win as Schlierenzauer injured

OBERSTDORF - Austria's Stefan Kraft won a weather-hit World Cup ski flying event at Oberstdorf on Sunday which was overshadowed by the injury to Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer. Organisers limited the event to just one jump because of rain and strong winds after Schlierenzauer, a four-time Olympic medallist and holder of the record for World Cup wins, suffered a bad fall in qualifying. Schlierenzauer had only returned to competition in mid-January after suffering ruptured cruciate ligaments. The 27-year-old jumped 201 metres but lay motionless after an awkward landing and was rushed to hospital amid fears of a new knee injury. Having already won Saturday's jump, Kraft's flight of 235.5 metres saw him edge Germany's Andreas Wellinger and Slovenia's Jurij Tepes into second and third.–AFP

Shapovalov fined $7,000 over umpire strike

LONDON - Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been fined for hitting the umpire with the ball during his country's Davis Cup tie against Great Britain, the ITF announced on Monday. Shapovalov, 17, was disqualified after striking chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with the ball in Ottawa on Sunday, gifting singles opponent Kyle Edmund a victory that gave Britain a 3-2 win. The ITF fined Shapovalov $7,000, rather than the maximum $10,000, after accepting he had not intentionally struck Gabas after smacking a ball off the court in frustration at losing a point. Shapovalov tweeted: "There is no excuse for this behaviour and I take full responsibility for my action. I'm very sorry to Gabas, to whom I apologised in person. Very sorry for letting my Davis Cup teammates and country down.”–AFP

Faisal Bank Solitaire Polo Cup

LAHORE - The Faisal Bank Solitaire Polo Cup 2017 will roll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder has said that as many as six top teams have been featuring in this 12-goal tournament, which are divided into two pools. “Pool A consists of Diamond Paints/Master Paints, Habib Bank/Newage and Master Paints while Pool B comprises Barry’s, Army and Diamond Paints. The tournament will commence with a clash between Diamond Paints/Master Paints and Habib Bank/Newage today (Friday) at 2pm while Barry’s will take on Army in the second match of the opening day at 3pm,” he said. “In this 12-goal goal event, top national and international players will be seen in action and they will amuse the spectators with their outstanding polo skills.”–Staff Reporter