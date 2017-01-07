SYDNEY - Pakistan fast bowler M Aamir will be fit for their one-day international series against Australia, despite missing part of their third Test match in Sydney.

After suffering a muscle strain in training, Aamir did not take to the field in Australia's second innings - and instead went for a scan.

Aamir pulled an intercostal muscle on his right side during pre-match training on the fourth day of the Test and was taken for a scan. He did not appear on the field at all, putting more strain on an already thin bowling attack that was then reduced to just three specialist bowlers.

However, taking just three to four days to recover, the 24-year-old will be available to bat in the fourth innings before bowling in the ODI series, which starts on January 13.

"Aamir has returned to the ground after the scans," Amjad Hussain, the PCB media director, told journalists Friday. "The MRI reveals a mark showing strain. Amir will take three to four days to recover and will be available for the ODI series in Australia. He will be unavailable to bowl in the third Test in Sydney, but will be available to bat if required."

Aamir injured his knee in the first Test in Brisbane earlier in the series and though it looked serious at the time, he was back on the field and bowling within an hour. In the same Test his thigh was heavily bruised after he was hit by a Mitchell Starc delivery.

Earlier in the Test, coach Mickey Arthur acknowledged the workload his bowlers had to take on. "The guys are pretty tired, they really are," Arthur said.

"Aamir... he keeps going you know. Over the last six months or so we have played massive amount of cricket and he just keeps going and keeps going even though he has taken a lot of niggles, and he hasn't shirked his responsibilities and he keeps running for us. They are not in good shape but they have kept going."