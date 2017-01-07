LAHORE:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated former Test batsman Basit Ali as junior selection committee head and Pakistan women team head coach. A source in the PCB has said that Basit has been restored to both of his posts. A notification in this regard will be issued soon by the cricket board, he added. Earlier, Basit Ali was relieved by PCB of his duties as head of junior selection committee and head coach of Pakistan women team earlier this week, after his spat with former international cricketer Mahmood Hamid at Karachi’s National Stadium turned ugly.–Staff Reporter