ISLAMABAD - Farhan Mehboob added another feather to his decorated cap, as he brushed aside Hong Kong’s Leo Au 3-2 to clinch the $25,000 President Gold Cup International Squash Championship 2017 trophy here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Friday.

Farhan simply outclassed top seed Leo in the first two games and it seemed Leo was never in the match as he was looking a meager spectator and was simply clueless. Farhan raced onto take 6-0 lead in the first game, before Leo could settle down and soon it was 9-1, then it was 10-2. Leo did save two game points, before Mehboob sealed the fate of the game, winning it 11-4 in 7 minutes.

Farhan took 4-0 lead in the second game and then strengthened the lead to 10-1. Leo had no answers to the speed, power and agility of high-flying Farhan, who was in a dominating mood and was also enjoying full support of the crowd. Leo did manage to save 3 match points before once again Farhan took the game 11-4 in 7 minutes.

For the very first time in the match, Farhan was 3-1 down in the third game, then it was 2-4, before Farhan staging a comeback to made it 4-4, but again Leo took 8-4 lead. Farhan played some superb shots and reduced the lead to 8-7, but 5 unforced errors at that crucial stage cost him third game, which Leo won 11-8 in 8 minutes.

Farhan was 0-4 down in the fourth game and crowd started smelling trouble, and started raising voice to buck up the Pakistani, who was looking highly frustrated with a number of dubious decisions went against him. Farhan changed his gears and first leveled the score at 6-6, then at 7-7, and then won 3 consecutive points to take 10-7. He needed just three championship points, but two controversial decisions went against him which once again cost him dearly as Leo bounced back and won the 4th game 12-10 in 14 minutes to square things at 2-2.

Farhan is highly sensitive and lost his patience, when referees gave biased and controversial decisions, but Mehboob Khan did the trick as he raced to him, asking him to calm down. The words of wisdom paid off, as Farhan entered the court in different mood. The score was 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, but after that point, it was Farhan, who was in dominating mood once again and simply ripped apart Leo, to take 10-3 lead. Leo saved one championship point, but there was still a twist left in the tail, as Leo started protesting loudly, upon that chair referee Jamshed Khan gave conduct warning to Leo and also warned him to be careful or a conduct stroke would be given against him. Farhan then simply played the winner and won the 5th game 11-3 in 12 minutes.

Farhan shook hands with Leo and bowed down in the middle of the court to pay thanks to Allah Almighty. Farhan’s father Mehboob Khan rushed to the court and hugged his son. Farhan then went straight to President Mamnoon Hussain, PSF President Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and shared some cheering moments with them.

Chief guest President Mamnoon Hussain, along with other dignitaries, lauded Farhan Mehboob’s brilliant performance and awarded trophies and cash prizes to both the finalists. PSF president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, IPC minister Mian RIaz Hussain Pirzada, Serena Hotels CEO Aziz Bolani, SVP Air Vice Marshal (R) Syed Razi Nawab, squash legends Qamar Zaman and Jahangir Khan were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.

It was highly thin crowd present at such a grand occasion just because of poor management by the federation. Despite fully aware that local player would be in action, the masses would come in numbers, the federation never bothered to pay any heed of ensuring maximum crowd presence at the venue, instead they were busy in appeasing the bosses. The people turned up in quite a few numbers, but they were left high and dry, as security staff didn’t allow them entry, and even VIP passes holders were stopped at the entrance.

The security also stopped top squash player Farhan Mehboob and his father Mehboob Khan, who were later brought in by the PSF officials. Despite reaching well in time, even the journalists, especially the guest journalists from Karachi, were denied entry. At one end, the PSF made it clear that nobody including journalists were allowed to carry mobile phones, but on the other hand, Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA) Director Air Commodore (R) Aftab Ahmed Qureshi and some other federation’s officials were using mobile freely. A few near and dear journalists, who are close to the federation, were also facilitated and were given access to the venue with cell phones. These double standards must be stopped and a fair and just criterion must be followed by the federation.