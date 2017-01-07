ISLAMABAD - Highly controversial and non-professional refereeing has been witnessed in the entire $25,000 President Gold Cup Squash Championship 2017.

The standard of refereeing in Pakistan is not a secret to anyone and local referees are well-known to be highly biased and favouring their blue-eyed players. But the hype of pathetic and poor refereeing was witnessed in the final too as side referees Sajjad Ahmed and Asif Khan seemed unaware of the rules and regulations despite remaining present on every national and international tournaments being held in Pakistan. Several complaints were lodged against them in the past too, but the federation never bothered to take action due to extreme pressure from certain quarters. The way both were overruling chair referee Jamshed Khan was witnessed by all and crowd was booing them. Even a layman easily felt that Farhan was almost robbed by both referees. It was time and again mentioned in the media that local referees should either be given basic education about refereeing or at least they should not be allowed to cover international events as it brings disrespect to the country and players left with bad taste. On the other hand, PSF game development officer Shahzaib was not only defending the decisions but also favouring the local referees. It is high time the PSF president must take notice of the situation and ban such controversial referees.