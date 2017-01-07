LAHORE-There is good news for discarded Test opener Ahmad Shahzad as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has given him clean chit for the selection of the national team.

Shahzad had played his last international match when he opened against Australia on March 21, 2016 in a Twenty20 international while he played his last One-Day International for Pakistan against New Zealand on Jan 31, 2016. His last Test appearance hand come against Sri Lanka on July 30, 2015. Shahzad had been sidelined from the national team due to his unsporting behavior and dispciline.

According to sources, younger opener succeeded to win the PCB chief’s confidence again with his recent performances in the National Departmental One-Day Cup where he scored 653 runs and under his captaincy, HBL also won the title, whereas he was man of the final as well.

The sources also revealed that the PCB chief has directed the selectors in this regard and the opener will be available for the selection for the series against the West Indies this year.

Interestingly, despite performing exceptionally well in the National One-Day Cup, he was not picked by Lahore Region for the upcoming regional One-Day Cup. Sources said that Lahore Region administration was also unhappy with the opener for his behavior and that’s they didn’t consider him. After neglecting by Lahore, Ahmad Shahzad is representing Islamabad in the event as a replacement of Hassan Ali.