Federer steps it up in Perth

PERTH - Swiss champion Roger Federer's comeback gained momentum when he produced an almost flawless performance to beat French veteran Richard Gasquet at the mixed teams Hopman Cup on Friday. After being beaten by young gun Alexander Zverev in his previous singles match in the tournament, Federer bounced back to thrash the 18th-ranked Gasquet in straight sets in under an hour. The Hopman Cup is the 35-year-old's first tournament since a six-month layoff due to knee and back injuries. Federer entered 2017 ranked 16th -- his lowest placing since 2001 - but in brushing aside Gasquet he showed he was ready to be a serious contender at the Australian Open. "It was completely different from the previous two," he said. "Today was great, I started to feel the ball better and better and move better. I am surprised how well I am playing already. I couldn't be more happy right now."–AFP

Another scalp for Siniakova in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN - Unseeded Czech tennis player Katerina Siniakova defeated Britain's world number 10 Johanna Konta on Friday to secure a place in the WTA Shenzhen Open final. Siniakova eliminated second seed Simona Halep earlier in the $750,000 tournament but another upset looked unlikely when Konta raced into a 5-0 first set lead and took it minutes later. But the world number 52 recovered to level the match. Third seed Konta again took the lead in the decider, but Siniakova won the last four games to triumph 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. "I think she definitely started slower in the match, and me, quite well," Konta said. Siniakova will face American Alison Riske in the final, whose winning streak in China continued as she defeated Italy's Camila Giorgi in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.–AFP

Tiger adds Dubai to growing event list

MIAMI - Tiger Woods added the Dubai Desert Classic to his growing list of 2017 tournaments on Thursday, giving him four events in five weeks in a golf fitness test well ahead of April's Masters. Woods, a 14-time major champion, last month returned from a 16-month layoff following back surgery. The former world number one confirmed on his website that he would play February 2-5 in the UAE at an event he won in 2006 and 2008. The move came a day after announcing he would play the week before at the PGA event at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times. He has also scheduled starts February 16-19 at Riviera and the following week at the Honda Classic. "I am working hard to sharpen my game for 2017 and my goal is simple: to win," Woods said. "Winning takes care of itself." –AFP

Troubled Gascoigne back in rehab

LONDON - Former England football star Paul Gascoigne has gone into rehab to try to "get free of his demons" and attempt to win his battle with alcohol, his agent said on Friday. A statement on the Facebook page of Gascoigne's representatives, A1 Sporting Speakers, confirmed his latest attempt to get professional help. This comes just over a week after the 49-year-old suffered a fractured skull after allegedly being kicked down a staircase in a London hotel. Last year he was said to have been left devastated by the death of his 22-year-old nephew, Jay Kerrigan-Gascoigne, following a long-running battle with mental health issues. The statement issued in the name of Terry Baker said: "Paul wants to let everyone know that he has gone into rehab. We have spent nearly every day helping him.”–AFP

Zidane plans to limit Ronaldo's minutes

MADRID - Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane insists he will continue to periodically leave out four-time world player of the year Cristiano Ronaldo to keep him fresh for the end of the season. Ronaldo has sat out Real's last two home games -- missing the visit of Deportivo la Coruna in December and a 3-0 Copa del Rey romp over Sevilla Wednesday. Zidane confirmed in midweek that Ronaldo will return for lowly Granada's visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday. However, with Real potentially facing a marathon streak of 20 games across three competitions in the next three months, Zidane said Ronaldo will have to accept being left on the sidelines from time to time. "My idea is that I want Cristiano to be in good condition throughout the season. Having 20 games in 60 days, he will have to rest.”–AFP