LAHORE - National Cricket Academy (NCA) head coach Mushtaq Ahmed has said that the camp is focusing on building upon skills of all-rounders.

Talking to the reporters on Thursday during the PCB high-performance training camp underway at the NCA, the former spinner, who is currently leading the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) high performance training camp, said: “We are finding the all-rounders and are constantly in search of them.”

The NCA head coach said that there were a number of replacements need to be filled in all forms of cricket, especially in Test side due to the departure of former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq and the country’s leading run scorer in Test Younus Khan. “After retirement of Misbah and Younus, the Test side needs two replacements straightaway and we are focusing to find such players. Meanwhile, we are searching for one-day cricketers as well,” said Mushtaq.

“The players attending the camp are being put through rigorous training. We are also on the lookout for contenders to fill the positions left behind by Misbah and Younus. We are working hard on the players’ fitness and skills, it is up to them also to work hard and get the maximum out of the camp,” he added.

Some 27 players have participated in the 10-week long PCB's camp, which started from July 3 and will continue to September 9, with the last two weeks dedicated to practice matches.

The following 27 players are participating in the camp: Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq and Sahibzada Farhan (openers), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir, Umar Akmal (middle-order batsmen), Usman Shinwari, Sameen Gul, M Irfan, Mir Hamza, Rumman Raees (fast bowlers), M Asghar, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, M Irfan, Usama Mir (spinners), Amir Yamin, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Hussain Talat (fast bowling all-rounders), M Nawaz and Agha Salman (spin bowling all-rounders) and M Rizwan and M Hassan (wicketkeepers).