ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Thursday issued a notification refraining the Pakistan Sports Board high-ups from mistreating the journalists. The development came as acting Director General of PSB Kiyal Zad Gul banned entry of some senior sports journalists from the PSB’s premises.

The sports journalists community of the twin cities protested against the unprofessional behavior of the PSB’s acting DG and sought IPC Minister’s intervention.

Acting DG Gul took the step after getting frustrated from the reporting about the mismanagement and corruption in the PSB as well as pathetic performance of Pakistan contingent in the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku and poor arrangements for the contingent by the PSB.

The IPC minister in his notification also warned the PSB high-ups against knee-jerk reaction over the criticism saying “the maltreatment with media personnel is not in the interest of the Ministry as well as Pakistan Sports Complex because we have to face criticism and they are not to be irritated.” The minister also directed the DG PSB to facilitate the journalists instead. “Please make sure that they are not maltreated and be given proper respect while visiting the Complex,” read the notification. Separately, the minister also apologises to the affected journalists on phone terming it an unfortunate incident and assured action against the responsible persons who created this fiasco.