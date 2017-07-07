KARACHI - Irfan Saeed and Azeem Sarwar of Pakistan clinched the Men’s Doubles title at the Nepal Annapurna International Badminton Championship in Kathmandu, beating Indian duo of Anjan Buragohain and Ranjan Buragohain to achieve the feat. The Pakistan pair overpowered the Indian duo in the summit clash, registering a straight set win of 21-16, 21-15 to claim the Championship. In the Men’s Singles event, Pakistan’s Murad Ali has reached semifinals while Azeem Sarwar has also entered quarterfinals of the competition.