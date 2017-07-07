LONDON - Former Wimbledon champion Lindsay Davenport believes Britain's Johanna Konta can go on to become the world's number one player, saying it was "hard not to see success" for the seventh-ranked player. Davenport, herself a former world number one, who won three grand slam titles including Wimbledon in 1999, said Konta proved in her three-set Centre Court victory on Wednesday against Donna Vekic that she had the steel needed to get to the top. "I think yesterday's match was a great example of that. I always look at players and look at their weaknesses and if those are improved upon. To see her on Wednesday just being a mental rock out there under some really difficult circumstances was in a way inspiring," Davenport said, adding that in the past Konta had buckled under pressure.