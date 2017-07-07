LONDON - Everton's Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku is set to join Manchester United instead of champions Chelsea for a fee of £75 million. Both the BBC and Press Association reported the deal was all but done for the 24-year-old Lukaku, who will be reunited with Jose Mourinho, who sold him to Everton in 2014 for £28m when the Portuguese coach was in his second spell as Chelsea manager. Everton had offered the former Anderlecht star the most lucrative contract in the club's history after he scored 25 Premier League goals last season but he turned it down, saying he wanted to move on to another level. This alerted several clubs to his availability with Chelsea initially the favourites but Mourinho looks to have snatched him from under Antoni Conte's nose.