MEMPHIS - Phil Mickelson will make his first PGA Tour start since parting ways with his longtime caddie at this week's Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia, which returns after massive flooding last year forced cancellation of the event. Mickelson has missed the cut in his three prior Greenbrier appearances but hopes to snap that barren run on the Old White TPC Course with younger brother Tim on the bag following last month's split with Jim "Bones" Mackay. The left-hander, who had Mackay on his bag for all but one of his 42 PGA Tour wins, has played in 15 tournaments this season with four top 10s. This week will mark his first start since a ninth-place finish at the St. Jude Classic in early June, but it comes on a course the five-times major winner once described as "brutally difficult."