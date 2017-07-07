LONDON - French Formula One rookie Esteban Ocon needs to change his attitude and understand what racing is about, Force India team mate Sergio Perez said as tension between the two showed no sign of easing. The pair collided in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 25, costing both a likely place on the podium and the team plenty of points. Force India have reminded both that the team comes first, with Baku following a row in Canada when Ocon was angry that Perez had not given way. The drivers have yet to clear the air. Mexican Perez left no doubt about his lingering annoyance when he spoke to reporters before Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, pinning the blame on the 20-year-old - who refused to accept it. "I think what happened in Baku was just totally unacceptable from the team point of view."