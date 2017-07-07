MANCHESTER - England and Manchester United's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney could be set for a return to Everton, the club where he made his name. The 31-year-old who flourished at Everton -- bursting onto the scene as a teenager and scoring 15 goals in 67 appearances -- has become a peripheral figure at Manchester United since Jose Mourinho took over last year. Rooney has stated the only other Premier League side he would consider joining is Everton and with apparently interest fading from China either a return to Merseyside or a move to the United States looked to be his best options. The Daily Mail says Everton are hopeful of 'thrashing out a deal' while The Guardian noted United may demand a transfer fee but not a sizeable one for the player who joined the club in 2004 for £27 million.