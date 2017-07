Former cricketer Younis Khan to donate 10 million rupees to Edhi foundation, TCF and Indus Hospital.

In his latest video message Younis Khan said that he thanked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for awarding him with 10 million rupees for his performance as a cricketer. He further said, “I will donate this money to Edhi foundation, TCF and Indus Hospital equally.”

Younis Khan also requested PM to not deduct tax from the amount, so the whole amount can be given away.