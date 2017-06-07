CARDIFF - England put on a superb all-round showing to easily account for New Zealand and advance into the final four of the Champions Trophy in top spot in Group A courtesy of an 87-run win in Cardiff.

The tournament hosts and favourites had a trio of half-century makers in Joe Root, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler, before youngster Jake Ball led an excellent performance with the ball that saw the Kiwis dismissed for 223, with Kane Williamson again the star in making 87.

Black Caps skipper Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first amid blustery and wet conditions in the Welsh capital, but England had the early running, advancing to 1-118 in the 21st over thanks to an 81-run stand between Root (64) and Hales (56). Allrounder Ben Stokes continued England's healthy run-rate in the middle overs, making 48 from 53 deliveries, but the Kiwis took wickets at key intervals to remain very much in the contest, bowling out England in the final over for 310. Corey Anderson (3-56) and Adam Milne (3-79) shared six wickets between them but Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-44 from 9.3 overs. Trent Boult took an outstanding catch to remove Moeen Ali cheaply and leave England 6-230, but a late charge by Buttler (61no) took the tournament hosts to another imposing total.

Off the back of 1-82 against Bangladesh, Ball quickly settled any debate about his place in this England side by knocking over Black Caps opener Luke Ronchi for a first-ball duck in the opening over.

After two overs, the youngster had the figures of 1-0, and the Kiwis continued to find it hard going against a disciplined bowling performance.

Williamson and Ross Taylor settled into a strong partnership and looked to be putting their side into a strong position, but the wicket of Williamson - who edged a cracking delivery from Mark Wood through to Jos Buttler - signalled the turning of the tide.

Taylor became Ball's second victim soon after before Liam Plunkett (4-55) and Adil Rashid (2-47) combined to wreak havoc as the Kiwis lost their way, losing 8-65 in chaotic scenes to leave their place in the tournament hanging by a thread.

In order to reach the semi-finals, New Zealand - who could lose captain Williamson to a slow over-rate suspension - must beat Bangladesh on Friday and hope England beat Australia the following day.

Scoreboard

ENGLAND:

J Roy b Milne 13

A Hales b Milne 56

J Root b Anderson 64

E Morgan c Ronchi b Anderson 13

B Stokes c Milne b Boult 48

J Buttler not out 61

M Ali c Boult b Anderson 12

A Rashid lbw b Santner 12

L Plunkett c Southee b Milne 15

M Wood c Taylor b Southee 0

J Ball c Boult b Southee 0

EXTRAS: (lb5, w11) 16

TOTAL: (all out; 49.3 overs) 310

FOW: 1-37, 2-118, 3-134, 4-188, 5-210, 6-230, 7-260, 8-309, 9-310, 10-310

BOWLING: T Southee 9.3-0-44-2, T Boult 10-0-56-1, A Milne 10-0-79-3, C Anderson 9-0-55-3, M Santner 8-0-54-1, J Neesham 3-0-17-0

NEW ZEALAND:

MJ Guptill c Root b Stokes 27

L Ronchi b Ball 0

KS Williamson c Buttler b Wood 87

LRPL Taylor c Root b Ball 39

NT Broom lbw b Rashid 11

JDS Neesham c Hales b Plunkett 18

CJ Anderson c Hales b Plunkett 10

MJ Santner st Buttler b Rashid 3

AF Milne c Rashid b Plunkett 10

TG Southee c Roy b Plunkett 2

TA Boult not out 0

EXTRAS: (b 4, lb 8, w 4) 16

TOTAL: (all out; 44.3 overs) 223

FOW: 1-1, 2-63, 3-158, 4-168, 5-191, 6-194, 7-205, 8-211, 9-223, 10-223.

BOWLING: JT Ball 8-2-31-2, MA Wood 9-0-32-1, LE Plunkett 9.3-0-55-4, BA Stokes 8-0-46-1, AU Rashid 10-0-47-2.

TOSS: New Zealand

UMPIRES: B Oxenford (Aus), P Reiffel (Aus)

TV UMPIRE: R Tucker (Aus)

MATCH REFEREE: AJ Pycroft (Zim)