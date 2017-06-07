LAHORE - The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Champions Trophy 2017 event technical committee has approved Rumman Raees as a replacement player for Wahab Riaz in the Pakistan squad for the tournament.

Wahab sustained an ankle injury during Pakistan’s 124 runs defeat to India at Edgbaston on Sunday. Rumman, a 25-year-old left-arm fast bowler, has represented Pakistan in two Twenty20 Internationals to date. However, in 42 first-class matches, he has picked up 123 wickets. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The event technical committee consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (tournament director), Alan Fordham (host representative), Sourav Ganguly and Michael Slater (both independent nominees) approved Rumman as a replacement player for Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan will play South Africa at Edgbaston today (Wednesday) and then Sri Lanka at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on Monday, June 12.