LONDON - Ace Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah will weave his magic for Kent in four second tier championship matches, the county announced on Monday. The 31-year-old -- who has taken 149 wickets at an average of 29.91 in 26 Test matches -- is to stand in for Kent's foreign player signing New Zealand paceman Adam Milne, who is away on Champions Trophy duty. "Yasir is one of the finest spinners in the world," Kent head coach Matt Walker said.