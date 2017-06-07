BIRMINGHAM - Pakistan has dropped opening batsman Ahmed Shahzad for team's ICC Champions Trophy match against South Africa. Young opener Fakhar Zaman, who played three T20Is against West Indies earlier, is set to make the ODI debut on Wednesday.

"We have made two changes in the team, Ahmad Shahzad isn't playing and Wahab is obviously out due to injury. Fakhar has been brought in for Ahmed and Junaid will replace Wahab," said Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed at press conference.

Sarfraz added that Fakhar will open the innings with Azhar Ali against South Africa on Wednesday. Pakistan suffered a heavy 124 runs defeat in the first match of Champions Trophy by India and face an uphill task to bounce back in the tournament.

However, the young captain is confident that team is ready to bounce back and have moved forward from disappointing defeat against India. "We were certainly disappointed after defeat by India, but we have now moved on and ready for South Africa's match. I am confident that we will bounce back in the tournament," he said.

Talking about the India match, Sarfraz said that gone is gone and the team is focused on the next match. "We are focusing on our match against South Africa, we have moved on from the defeat against India," he said. "We might have made some mistakes, youngsters were possibly under pressure of event's magnitude, we all will learn with time," said Sarfraz.