ISLAMABAD - Though Pakistan lost a game to India in the Champions Trophy but still there is a lot to fight for and former cricketer Iqbal Qasim believes replacing some players in the squad might take green-shirts to victory.

Pakistan lost to India by 124 runs in their Champions Trophy opener. Pakistan will play South Africa on Wednesday. Talking to APP, Qasim, who had played 50 tests and 15 ODIs from 1976 to 1988, said Wahab Raiz got injured in the game against India but he didn't a deserve a place in the squad as he has not been performing for quiet sometime now.

"Junaid Khan should be bought as he was bagged four wickets for 73 runs in nine overs in warm-up game against Bangladesh. He was in form and I do not understand why the team management dropped him," he said.

Qasim, who ended his career with 171 wickets in his 50 test matches, said Imad Wasim should also be dropped in the match against South Africa as he proved too expensive in the match against India. "Fahim Ashraf should also be included in the Playing XI against South Africa. It was Fahim whose well-timed half century helped Pakistan achieve victory while chasing down the 341 runs target in the warm-up game against Bangladesh," he said.

Qasim, who remained former chief selector in 2012, questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying Umar Akmal was dropped on fitness issues from Champions Trophy and all other players were fully fit than why catches were dropped in the match against India. "Our fielding was below par in the match against India and if we want to prosper in the Champions Trophy then we need to perform in all three departments," he said. Responding to a question, he said he is disappointed with Coach Mickey Arthur as he sees no extra ordinary improvement in the team since he took over.