ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan Super League (PSL) Chairman Najam Sethi, stating that it was due to him that cricket was on the decline in Pakistan.

Speaking to media personnel, Imran Khan said that it was a sad state of affairs that India was way better than Pakistan in cricket. "When I used to play cricket, India never won against us. Now, it never loses against us," he said.

Imran said that Pakistani cricket fans were disappointed with the result of the match. He taunted Najam Sethi by stating that the former PCB chief should have been included in the 11-man squad. "Perhaps then, the result would have been better," said Imran sarcastically.

Imran said that Pakistan posed no challenge to India in cricket because the Pakistan Cricket Board was being run by people who did not know anything about cricket. Pakistan lost once again to India in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at Edgbaston on Sunday. While India's batting order proved up to the task, Pakistani batsman, save Azhar Ali, failed to score runs against the Indian bowling attack. India beat Pakistan comprehensively by 124 runs.