AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has a superb record against Pakistan and should be in the limelight yet again The South African skipper seemed to be in too much of a hurry against the Sri Lankans and threw his wicket away to Seekkuge Prasanna. He has no hundreds this year in spite of being in exceptional touch. He was among the top five run-getters of the year going into the tournament but a century has eluded the dynamic batsman. Pakistan need to be wary of Mr. 360. His confidence will be sky high after his superb performance on the field against Sri Lanka and an open-minded de Villiers often spells DANGER. The Birmingham pitch is a belter which means that there may be nothing to contain the right-hander.

Record against Pakistan

Matches - 31, Runs - 1423, HS - 128, Avg - 61.86

Mohammad Aamir

Mohammad Aamir's role in the side is pretty clear. He has to get wickets upfront and put pressure on the opposition. What makes Aamir even more important for Pakistan in this game is the presence of Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla at the top for the Proteas. The pair has been one of the best at the top in ODI cricket in recent times and more often than not provided South Africa with good starts. Aamir will be relied upon to break the opening partnership early with the new ball. If he can get one or both of them, South Africa will be under pressure early on. The spinners can then be used to put a lid on the runs.

Record against Proteas

Aamir is yet to play against South Africa which makes him a rather big weapon against them. Late swing akin to Mitchell Starc isn't something SA are fond of facing.

JP Duminy

The highly criticised JP Duminy started for the Proteas ahead of Farhaan Behardien against Sri Lanka and justified his selection with a quickfire 38 off 20 balls that took South Africa from an average total to an above par one. He has been picked consistently for that kind of an innings but it has rarely materialised from the southpaw. With the Edgbaston surface expected to be a belter, it remains to be seen how many overs Duminy gets to bat from no.6 but he has been known to shut down criticism with his bat in the past and the knock against Sri Lanka further emphasised that. He might also be called upon to deliver a couple of overs if one of the frontline bowlers has an off day.

Record against Pakistan

Matches - 17, Runs - 481, HS - 64, Batting Avg - 37.0, Wickets - 4, BBI - 2/14

Azhar Ali

Pakistan's sole hope at the top of the order, Azhar Ali, managed to combat India's bowling with his strong defense and impeccable technique. However, the fall of wickets at the other end mounted the pressure on him. He may not be the ideal opener in modern One Day cricket but is a real saviour for an unstable team like Pakistan. Ali will need to take Pakistan through a tricky opening spell against Rabada and Parnell. If he can do that, Pakistan will fancy their chances against Morkel and Tahir in the middle overs. Much of Pakistan's success tomorrow will depend on how long Ali can stay in the middle.

Record against Proteas

Ali is yet to play an ODI against the South Africans.