LAHORE - All the provincial squash associations across the country are holding open trials from today (Wednesday) for the selection of junior squash players for appearing in the national trials for the selection of Pakistan national junior team.

The trials are being conducted on the direction of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for picking the team to take part in the Asian Junior Squash Championship being held from August 15 to 19 in Jordan. "The provincial associations will conduct trials, both for boys and girls in U13, U15, U17, U19 age groups and recommend the names of two players in each category for appearance in the national trials, whose dates will be announced shortly,” said PSF spokesman on Tuesday.

He said the prime aim of holding trials at respective provincial associations was to give equal opportunity to the players to prove their talent. "The national trials will be watched by a selection committee to select the team on merit keeping in view the performance of players in the trials", he said. "The two-phase trials will help to ensure that promising and deserving players take part in it,” he added. He said the PSF would field a strong and good combination team in the Asian junior premier squash activity to get desired results.