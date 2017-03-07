Pakistani cricket player Kamran Akmal in a statement said that he is able to perform in all three formats of game.

He further said that however he is has capabilities, the decision lies in the hands of selectors and the current selection committee has said nothing about his comeback.

Kamran Akmal said that he is proud of scoring a century in second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), and his performance is the best answer to his critics. He added that he has been performing well for two years and is hopeful to become a part of Pakistan’s squad in upcoming series against West Indies.

It is worth mentioning here that Kamran Akmal won three awards in PSL 2 including best player and best wicketkeeper of tournament.

The wicketkeeper batsman said he is working hard on fitness and training, and the result is in front of all. He once again emphasized that selectors should consider his batting performance which can be handy in all formats of the game.

Furthermore, he said he has been playing club cricket since 1995 and it is ending gradually in Pakistan. He requested Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to abandon twenty-over matches in domestic circuit because talented players are not coming out of this format.

Kamran Akmal said it is a big success for Pakistan that foreign players came and played the PSL final in Lahore. He praised Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi for their efforts in bringing the overseas players to Pakistan and admired the role of Army as well.