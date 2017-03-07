Lahore - Pakistan Super League (PSL) top performer and wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal has said that his hard work, dedication and positive thinking helped him achieve this distinction.

“I believe in hard work, which always bears fruit sooner or later. Cricket is my passion and I always tried my best to give the best. My hard work and consistent performances brought me on top once again, and I hope this time, I will be successful in getting place in the national squad for the West Indies tour,” said Kamran while speaking at the “Meet the press with SJAL” here at the National Hockey Stadium. Also present on the occasion were SJAL chairman Zahid Maqsood, president Aqeel Ahmad, secretary Ashraf Chaudhry and SJAL members.

“I am fully prepared for the comeback. For a fit player, age is not a matter, as right now, I just learnt how to play cricket in a right way. I am fully fit for all the formats and ready to help my country in winning crucial matches,” he added.

To a query regarding his tie with T20 captain Sarfraz Ahmad as a wicketkeeper batsman, he replied: “I have no tie with Sarfraz, who is a good wicketkeeper. My batting performance is good and I should be utilised as specialized batsman. My work is to perform, now up to selectors what they decide about my fate.”

About his fitness, the wicketkeeper batsman said: “I am fully fit and can perform well in all the formats. The secret of my fitness is that when a tournament or event ends, I don’t stop practising, rather I continue it till the next event, which keeps me fit and active.”

Kamran also lamented that the love and passion of cricket had decreased at club level. “The club level players didn’t have the same love and passion for cricket, which once we used to have, so until and unless we don’t have such passionate players at club level, our domestic and national cricket can’t be as good as it should be. There is a dire need to guide and groom youngsters proper and transform them into champions by patronizing them in systematic way.”

About PSL final and arrival of foreign players, who represented his team Peshawar Zalmi and helped the team winning the trophy, Kamran said: “I am very happy that the foreign players came here in such a situation, which gave a very positive message to the entire world about soft image of Pakistan. Credit also goes to Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and Shahid Afridi, who convinced foreign players to play in Pakistan and their arrival made the final a grand event in many ways.

“The PSL excitement was awesome, not only among players but also in public. The masses, PCB, PSL management, Punjab government, everyone deserve credit as they all contributed well to make it a success,” he added.