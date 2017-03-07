The International Cricket Council will send a World XI team to Pakistan in late September for a four-match Twenty20 series in Lahore, a top cricket official said Monday, a move likely to revive international cricket for the cricket-mad nation.

Ab Bolo! PSL Lahore has opened the door to return of international cricket. ICC 11 will play four t20 matches in Lahore in Sept. Hooray! — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) March 6, 2017

The four-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium – to be called The Independence Cup to mark the 70th anniversary of partition – will be played on September 22, 23, 28 and 29, reported The Guardian.

Pakistan has been a no-go zone for all major test-playing nations for the last eight years since gunmen killed seven policemen in an attack on the Sri Lanka team bus at Lahore in 2009. Several players were also injured.

Since the attack in 2009, only Zimbabwe has visited Pakistan for a short limited-overs series in 2015.

But the final of the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), played at the Gaddafi Stadium amid extraordinary security measures, has raised hopes that the revival of international cricket in no longer a dream.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi, who is also chairman of the PCB's executive committee, said on Sunday that he looked at the PSL final as the opening for Pakistan to bring back international cricket.