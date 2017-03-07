LONDON:- Nottinghamshire have secured the services of New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for this year's T20 Blast tournament, the English county announced on Monday. Sodhi, 24, has taken 21 wickets in 12 T20 internationals for New Zealand and has also played in 14 Test matches and 15 one-day internationals. He starred for Adelaide Strikers in the recent Big Bash in Australia, taking superb figures of six for 11 in his last game against Sydney Thunder in January.–AFP