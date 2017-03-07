PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has announced a reward of Rs20 million for Peshawar Zalmi, the team that was crowned the champions of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) second edition Sunday night.

According to a series of tweets posted on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) official Twitter page, Khattak telephoned Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and congratulated him on winning the title.

While appreciating the performance of all players of the team, the chief minister invited the management and players of Zalmi to a "grand reception" to be held in their honour in Peshawar.

He also announced a cash reward of Rs20 million for Peshawar Zalmi team. An economical spell by left-arm orthodox Muhammad Asghar and a quick-fire knock of 40 by Kamran Akmal inspired Peshawar Zalmi to clinch the PSL title.

They crushed a hapless Quetta Gladiators in a one-sided final by 58 runs before a packed to capacity crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Zalmi's Kamran Akmal was declared the man of the tournament while Sammy was awarded the man of the final trophy.