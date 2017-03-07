English batsman Kevin Pietersen has said that his decision to not come to Lahore for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has nothing to do with Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s statement.

During a Question and Answer session on social media, the Quetta Gladiators star clarified that due to security reasons he decided not to come to Pakistan. “I took the decision at the start of PSL. I was advised not to go to Lahore,” he added.

The ace batsman further stated that he has a young family and he did not want to take the risk.

He however appreciated the foreign players who did come to Lahore for the final of PSL.

Earlier, it was reported in Pakistani media that Kevin Pietersen is not coming to Pakistan because Imran Khan called it a security risk.

Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan had stated that holding PSL final in Lahore is ‘madness’.