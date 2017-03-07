Lahore-Lahore Polo Club (LPC) president Irfan Ali Hyder has said that the prestigious National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2017 will explode into action tomorrow (Wednesday) in which top national and international players will exhibit their prowess.

Irfan said this while addressing a press conference regarding the premier polo activity of Pakistan. Also present on the occasion were Bank Alfalah Group Head, Retail Central, North and Consumer Bank Khurram Hussain, Head of Wealth Bank Management Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Premier Proposition Manager Fariya Pervaiz and Marketing and Activation Manager Usman Qaiser, LPC executive committee members Omer Niazi and Agha Najeeb and secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab.

Highlighting the history of the biggest polo event of Pakistan, the LPC president said: “The National Polo Championship was first played in 1963 and was first introduced as the El Effendi Cup presented by Brig HM el Effendi. In 1977, it was renamed as Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup on the direction of government of Pakistan.

“The tournament has been played for 49 years now and over the years, it has gained immense popularity in and outside the country and it also attracts professional players and umpires from abroad, making the event the premier polo activity of the country,” he added.

He disclosed that national tournament would be organised on league base system with top two teams having the highest points making their way to main finals. “Top five teams having top notch national and international polo players, have been featuring in the tournament. The country’s best polo talent will be seen in action in the event and every player will be aiming to put up his best to inspire his respective side to win the trophy. The participating teams are Master Paints (Black), Barry’s, Army, Ravi Autos and Newage/Master Paints.”

Irfan said that it was heartening to see that polo was rapidly gaining recognition in Pakistan.

Praising the role of Bank Alfalah for the uplift of the game of kings, he said: “Bank Alfalah has been playing a significant role as far as the development of polo is concerned. They have been sponsoring the high-goal tournaments for the past many years and due to their active support, polo has been flourishing in Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Khurram Hussain of sponsors said: “For the past many years, we have been supporting polo and I hope with our cooperation, it will further gain recognition and popularity in the country. We are delighted to promote the game of kings, which is a part of our history and heritage.”

The inaugural match of the tournament will be contested between Master Paints (Black) and Army tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2:15 pm while the second encounter will be played between Barry’s and Ravi Autos at 3:45 pm. The final will be held on March 19.