Lahore - A delegation led by Zimbabwe Minister of Sports Makhosini Hlongwane met PCB chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan at the PCB headquarters on Monday.

He was also accompanied by Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukhlani. PCB COO Subhan Ahmed, Director Media and Coordination Amjad Hussain and GM International Cricket Usman Wahala were also present.

The officials discussed the cricketing ties between the two countries besides the possibilities of bilateral tours between the two countries in the months ahead.

The Zimbabwean Minister applauded the smooth organisation of the PSL final and termed it a huge success which was a sight to behold for him in front of a packed stadium.

The Zimbabwean Sports Minister added that the PSL final would surely be a stepping stone in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan especially since the hosting of the final speaks volumes about PCB and government's commitment towards the return of cricket in the country.

Shaharyar thanked the Zimbabwean delegation for coming down to Lahore for the final. He reiterated PCB's commitment of cricket with Zimbabwe and added that the two countries enjoy a great bond and have played some exciting games in the past and he looks forward to future matches between the two teams.