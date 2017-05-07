ISLAMABAD - Pakistan number 1 tennis player Aqeel Khan Saturday said Pakistan chances of winning without ace international player Aisam-ul-Haq looked highly bleak in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games starting in Baku from 12th of this month.

Talking to the Nation, Aqeel said that last time Pakistan won team gold well as individual gold by Asiam and bronze by him in Second Islamic Solidarity Games held in Saudi Arab in 2005. “Aisam had informed Pakistan Tennis Federation some three months ago about his other important international commitments. I am playing in both doubles and individuals events and training as always very hard.”

Pakistan tennis team is scheduled to leave for Baku on 9th with matches starting from 12th.

Aqeel said Pakistan have a good young team with Abid Ali Akbar, M Abid and Pakistan number 1 U-18 M Muzammil as other players and if draws and luck favours Pakistan, there is possibility we might end up winning top honours but frankly it is quiet a young and highly inexperience team.

He said too much expectations could cause harm to players and they are comfortable being underdogs as it will help them fighting and winning for Pakistan. All the other three players excluding Aqeel would first time taste playing in the event and, Aqeel said it would take some special efforts from them to stand realistic chances of winning their matches.

He was yet not sure whould partner him in team doubles event. Aeel said Mehboob Khan is highly experienced veteran coach and was doing excellent job and imparting all his great knowledge to youngsters. “He is not only training male but also female players as well. We stand bright chances of doing well in the female event as well as top female players like Ushna Suhail, Sarah Mehboob, Sara Mansoor and Mehak Khokar will be representing Pakistan. All these girls hadvevast experience of playing at international level, as they had represented Pakistan in Fed Cup and other international events while Ushna also regularly takes part in ITF Features in different countries and she is also enjoying international ranking points as well, which will certainly help her and country in doing well in Islamic Games.”

He said he was in top shape and enjoying his tennis and recently won the CAS Tennis Championship in Peshawar for the 18th time in running. “I had never stopped training even during my wedding. I just took two days off and again started training, as Davis Cup match was looming large and it would be great help for youngsters had Hong Kong not backed off sighting so-called security concerns. Anyhow, it is past now. We are fully focused on Islamic Games first and then the big Asia-Oceania Group-II final in September. By the Grace of Allah Almighty we will perform well in Islamic Games and retrun with head high,” Aqeel concluded.

While sharing his views PTF Secretary Khalid Rehmani said it was the best available team they were sending to Games in present circumstances and chose Davis Cup team, which played last against Iran. About not holding trials and giving Abid Ali Akbar direct birth once again despite his refusal to come and play Davis Cup tie against Hong Kong, Rehmani said he topped trial matches conducted for Davis Cup so he deserved place in the squad while Muzammil was picked due to his recent outstanding form both at national and international level. He said 10-member tennis squad for the event would include four each male and female players along with Mehboob Khan as coach and he as official.

Meanwhile highly placed sources have confirmed to The Nation that Abid Ali Akbar had again refused to represent Pakistan in the Islamic Games due to personal reasons and now Pakistan is left with no other option but to take 3-member male team as deadline for replacing player has passed and now players can only b dropped but not replaced.