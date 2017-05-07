DHAKA - A Bangladeshi man has died after a clash over illegal betting on an Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament match, police said Saturday. Santosh Kumar, 33, died in a hospital on Friday night, two days after the incident in the northern Lalmonirhat district. "He bet taka 50 (62 cents) with some of friends over an IPL match on May 2. He won the bet but others refused to pay him the money, triggering an altercation," local police inspector Mostafa Kamal told AFP. "During the quarrel, someone kicked him on the scrotum, leaving him injured. –AFP

e died in Rangpur Medical College Hospital," he said.