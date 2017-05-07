MANAMA: FIFA has signed up Qatar Airways as a sponsor through 2022 when the World Cup is staged in the Gulf nation.

The airline is filling the sponsorship category vacated by Dubai-based carrier Emirates after the 2014 World Cup.

FIFA recently announced losses of $369 million in 2016 as the fallout from corruption scandals has scared off potential commercial backers.

The Qatar Airways sponsorship of FIFA was announced Sunday as leaders of world soccer’s governing body arrived in Bahrain for their annual congress.