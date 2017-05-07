Germany's Barthel wins Prague title

PRAGUE - Germany's world-ranked 82 Mona Barthel clinched the Women Tennis Association (WTA) Prague clay-court title after stunning Czech home hope Kristyna Pliskova in three topsy-turvy sets on Saturday. Barthel, who entered the tournament as a qualifier in the Czech capital, defeated the 58th-ranked Pliskova 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 for her fourth career title. It was the 26-year-old Barthel's eighth match in as many days and she was in disbelief after winning the title considering her fatigue. Talking to media after her victory, she said: "I cannot believe it. I don't even know how I won given my fatigue." Despite defeat in the final, Pliskova, who was also a junior Wimbledon champion in 2010, will enter the top 50 in women rankings of the world for the first time next week.–AFP

Kendra broke hand before Doha win

LOS ANGELES - World record-holder Kendra Harrison tweeted Friday that her 100m hurdles victory at the Doha Diamond League meeting came with a broken hand. "Broke my hand during my final push out," Harrison wrote on the social media site. "Nothing but Gods strength & my determination that got me through that race w/ a win. #backtowork" She retwetted a picture of medical personnel bandaging her left hand and forearm. "@Ken_AYE shows GRIT by winning Doha 100mH DL after breaking her hand warming up!" her coach Edrick Floreal posted on Twitter. "was rushed to the hospital after the race!" It was not immediately clear how the injury might affect her preparations for the 2017 World Championships in London in August. Harrison created a sensation when she broke 28-year-old 100m hurdles world record.–AFP

Coates wins bitter fight to remain AOC chief

SYDNEY - Veteran Australian Olympic Committee chief John Coates Saturday beat challenger Danni Roche to remain AOC president, but conceded the bitter election campaign had damaged the organisation. Coates, who has been the president for 27 years, won a secret ballot 58-35 at the Sydney AGM to continue in his role. He now faces the task of uniting a split AOC membership as he extends his presidency to three decades. Coates said the AOC "brand has been damaged" by the acrimonious presidency campaign. "It's an election campaign, it has happened, and you just get on with things," he told reporters. "I'm hoping that the Olympic membership, having experienced this, will come together." Coates, 66, has been AOC president since 1990 and a vice president of the IOC since 2013.–AFP

Inter Region U-19 One Day Tournament

ISLAMABAD – Faisalabad Region carved out first victory in the Inter Region U-19 One Day Tournament 2017-18 Round 5 as they hammered Lahore White by 6 wickets here at Pindi Stadium on Saturday. Lahore opted to bat first afrter winning the toss, and were bowled out for 196 in 49 overs. Hashim Ibrahim top scored with 40. Sulman Ahmed captured 3 for 34 while Shaur and Usama took 2 wickets each. Faisalabad achieved the target in 47 overs losing 4 wickets. Ali Qasim hammered unbeaten 77 Awais Zafar contributed valuable 50. Fahad Munir took 3 for 40. At KRL Stadium, Sialkot beat Dera Murad Jamali by 4 wickets. Batting first Dera Murad were bundled out for 143 in 41.4 overs. Usama Razzaq made 56. Asad Ali took 4-26 and Momin Waqar 3-20.Sialkot reached home in 32.5 overs for the loss of 6 wickets. At Margazar Ground, Hyderabad also carved out first victory as they beat AJK Region by 5 wickets. Batting first AJK were all out for 194 in 49.1 overs. Hammad made 41 and Zohaib 35. M Aizaz claimed 4 for 35 while Saad and Suleman also captured two wickets each giving away 39 and 41 runs respectively. Thanks to sensation 89 by Suleman, Hyderabad reached home in 46.3 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Uzair Jaffari made 49. Zohaib took 3 for 47and Usama 2 for 49. At Diamond ground, Islamabad Region suffered first defeat as they were thrashed by Karachi Whites by massive 115 runs. Karachi posted a mammoth 313-8. Umair Yousaf smashed swashbuckling 149 studded with 16 boundaries and 2 sixes. M Taha contributed 43. Musa Khan captured 2 for 48.In chase, Islamabad were bundled out for 198 in 46.3 overs. Rohail Nazir provided resistance with stylish 91. M Ali took 3 for 52, Arish 2 for 30 and M Taha 2 for 48.–Staff Reporter

UN_1 win cricket event for refugees

ISLAMABAD – UN-1 thrashed IOM by 8 wickets in the final of the Peshawar Zalmi Foundation and UNHCR Tournament for Refugees played here Saturday. A total of eight teams participated in the two-day event; Peshawar Zalmi Foundation CEO Javed Afrdi and UNHCR head in Islamabad Indrika Ratwatte graced the occasion and distributed prizes among the teams and players. UN-1 won the toss in 6 overs-a-side final and opted to field first. IOM managed to score respectable 63 runs in 6 overs. Zeeshan top scored with 14 runs. UN-1 achieved the target on last ball of the 6th over. Ahsan played the match winning knock and scored 35 runs. Ahsan was declared Man of the final, while Kamal Khan of Rahat Cell was declared Man of the Tournament.–Staff Reporter