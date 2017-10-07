ISLAMABAD – Kuwait’s Satam Alsahi and Pakistan’s Amjed Aziz Malik elected unopposed president and secretary of AIPS ASIA here at a local hotel on Friday.

The AIPS ASIA elections were held in Islamabad on Friday. Iran’s Abdul Hamid Ahmedi was chairman election commission. A total of three candidates had submitted nomination papers for president slot, but after Dong Jung and Amjed Malik taking back nomination papers, Satam Alsahi was elected unopposed president, while Korea’s Dong Jung was elected as vice president while Malaysia’s Ahmed Ghawari, Iran’s Mesam, Qatar’s Muhamamd Haji, Saudi Arab’s Muhammad Hassan and India’s Saba Niyakun were also elected as vice presidents. Pakistan’s Amjed Aziz Malik returned as unopposed secretary of AIPS ASIA while Nepal’s Neranjan was elected as finance secretary. AIPS president Giyani Marlo congratulated the AIPS AISA newly-elected body.