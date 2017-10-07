Opener Dimuth Karunaratne missed a maiden double hundred by four runs but still put Sri Lanka on a strong footing at 461-7 in the second day-night Test in Dubai on Saturday.

Karunaratne cracked a career best 196 during a marathon nine hour, seven minute stay at the crease before he unluckily played onto Wahab Riaz.

At the interval Rangana Herath was batting on 14 with Suranga Lakmal unbeaten on two on a day of another hard toil for Pakistani bowlers on a flat Dubai stadium pitch.

Pakistan trail by 1-0 in the series after they lost the first Test by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Karunaratne added 146 with skipper Dinesh Chandimal (62) for the fourth wicket before another 88 was put on for the fifth between him and Niroshan Dickwella who made a rapid 52.

As if that was not enough Karunaratne put on 59 for the sixth wicket with Dilruwan Perera who scored a polished 58.

Karunaratne hit 19 boundaries and a six and improved on his previous best Test score of 186 made against the West Indies at Galle two years ago.

When on 143 he completed his 3,000 runs in 44th Test. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah has figures of 4-172.

To add to Pakistan's woes pace spearhead Mohammad Amir walked off the field after a recurring shin injury sustained late on Friday. He managed to bowl just three overs in the day.