LAHORE:- Sale of Rs 500 tickets, the general stand category, for Independence Cup matches between the World XI and Pakistan has ended, as no more coupons are available at the online-booking centers. The World XI will play three Twenty20s against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 12, 13 and 15. A PCB official told APP that Rs 500 tickets for all the three matches have sold out due to high demand and low price. "However, Rs 4,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 tickets are available for the three matches," he said.–APP