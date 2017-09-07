ISLAMABAD - All the tall claims of Pakistan Squash Federation regarding providing over the moon training under self-claimed world’s top coach Faheem Gul were brought down to earth in $25,000 6th HKFC International Squash Tournament 2017, currently underway in Hong Kong.

The PSF sponsored four players Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Tayyab Aslam and Israr Ahmed while Ahsan Ayaz was sponsored by PIA. Ahsan and Israr crashed out in qualifying round and the rest three were hammered in the first round by different opponents, which were not even among world top 30. The federation instead of accepting their failure and removing the highly flopped coaching staff, is not only providing cover to the so-called super mario coach, but also defending him all out.

Ever since new secretary Tahir Sultan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi took charge eight months back, Pakistani players performances are going from bad to worse but secretary has refused to budge. It is true that senior vice president is taking keen interest, spending lot of time with players and bringing heavy sponsorship, but his efforts and hard work is spoiled by highly unprofessional approach of the secretary and his coaching team who are applying outdated, old fashioned methods, which are not seen in modern day squash.

PSF secretary Tahir Sultan should answer that why federation is not taking action against players and head coach Faheem Gul and why he has been given so much liberty despite poor performances for the last year or so and on what grounds and basis federation is not taking action against such pathetic results, as it is tax-payers money and Pakistan Air Force shouldering the lime share of burden of expenditures. The federation must inform about the criteria and should take stern action against not only coaching staff but also against players as these highly poor results are not acceptable. The sports community of the country is requesting PSF President Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman since to take notice of the situation and appoint internationally reputed coach to stand realistic chances of getting desired results. The federation always discusses the past glory days and how Pakistani players had ruled the squash world for almost four decades but the federation never bothered to inform masses that for the last two decades not a single Pakistani player managed to win any major title and winning World or British Open is not more than day-dreaming and until and unless PSF President takes notice, things would never improve. Tayyab Aslam lost to New Zealand’s Campell Grayson 3-0 in just 28 minutes 12-10, 11-5 and 11-1. Pakistan’s hope of doing well in the coming World Squash Team Championship in France, Farhan Zaman was hammered 3-0 by Egyptian Omar Abdel Meguid in 33 minutes. Omar won 11-8, 11-7 and 11-9. Farhan Mehboob, who recently defeated world number two Egyptian Karim Abdal Gawad was beaten 3-1 by aging Malaysian Nafizwan Adan in 32 minutes. Nafiz took the first game 11-6, Mehboob bounced back to take second game 11-7. But that was all, Mehboob could get as Nafiz took third game 11-4 and then went on to take 4th game with same 11-4 margin.

Federation must realised that winning exhibition matches is a different thing and playing in competitive matches is completely other way around. It was time and again requested to federation to open their eyes and instead of paying heed to so-called executive committee they must act and bring best coaches to ensure modern day training and stand realistic chances of doing well in the PSA events. The federation should understand one simple fact that highly prestigious World Team Championship is round the corner and they can’t even stand outside chances of doing well with such players. There is still some time left rather than sticking to their guns, the federation must understand ground reality and invite Aamir Atlas, Danish Atlas and also take Nasir Iqbal case very seriously in the CAS. Instead of settling personal scores, egos should be set aside for the sake of country.

Mohsin Ali